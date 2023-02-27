Hard work and prayers - Aduana Stars coach reveals secret behind their win over Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwasi Fabin has attributed their MTN FA Cup victory over Asante Kotoko to hard work and prayers.



The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League leaders on Sunday, February 26, progressed to the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup after knocking out Asante Kotoko with a 1-0 victory.



The game has been tainted with the penalty decision with many Asante Kotoko fans blaming refereeing Amadu Ibrahim for their defeat.



Paa Kwasi Fabin while speaking at the post-match conference praised his team for a well-deserved victory.



“Like I told you it is hard work and a lot of prayer one game at a time. They understand each other it is not that it came by way of playing we have worked on it in training severally now they have understood it and it is working for us."



"We will keep working Obeng just joined us from Chelsea, Mintah is now coming up so it will be up and down until it stabilizes. So we are still working on it,” Paa Kwasi Fabin said at the post-match conference.



Aduana Stars are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points while Asante Kotoko sit at the 3rd position with 28 points after 18 games.



JE/KPE