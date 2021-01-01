Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: goal.com

Happy New Year: Ghana legend Essien leads stars in 2021 well-wishes

Ghana and Chelsea legend Michael Essien

Ghanaian players have not been left out as the world celebrates New Year's Day.



With technology connecting the world now more than ever, many have taken to social media to share their well-wishes and hopes for 2021.



While Ghana and Chelsea legend Michael Essien kept it simple with his message which reads: "Happy New Year to You All", Black Stars and Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah offered something more elaborate.



"Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of Aspirations, Hope and more of God's unending Favour and Grace. HAPPY NEW YEAR to us all!!!," the full-back Tweeted.



Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah wrote: "I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone who have supported me till now. I wish you all a happy New Year... May God bless you all."



Below are messages from some more players including former Inter Milan and Juventus man Kwadwo Asamoah and Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah:





Happy new year to everyone. Let’s make it a great year ???????????????? — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) January 1, 2021

Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of Aspirations, Hope and more of God's unending Favour and Grace. HAPPY NEW YEAR to us all!!! ?????????? pic.twitter.com/mpEsJ5iaFW — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) January 1, 2021

Thank God for counting us among the living in 2021! All other things are bonuses! Happy New Year???????? — isaac cofie (@1_general_1) January 1, 2021

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.