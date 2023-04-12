Happy Man Bitters Media Easter fun games successful

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

CEO of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters and Happy Man Plus 2 Bitters Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has described the maiden edition of the Happy Man Bitters Media Easter Fun Games as a huge success.



He commended participants for demonstrating a high level of competitiveness and for turning up in their numbers to make the event epochal.



Participants comprising of sports presenters, Radio Disk Jockeys (DJ) battled for supremacy in football, ludo, sack race and cards.



It was the sports presenters who were crowned champions after amassing 33 points.



Team Happy Man finished second with 18 points, Radio DJs placed fourth with 14 points, while News and Show Hosts finished fifth with five points.



