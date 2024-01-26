Happy 98.9FM welcomes Jeffries Kwabena Sintim-Koree as host of Wamputu Sports

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: Happy FM

Happy 98.9FM is excited to announce the return of Jeffries Kwabena Sintim-Koree, affectionately known as Chaskele, as host of Wamputu Sports. The show, which airs weekdays from 5 pm to 6 pm, features exciting segments like Sports Trends, Sports News, Analysis, and Local Titbits.



Chaskele is a celebrated sports presenter, commentator, and voiceover artist. He began his media career in Tema with Meridian FM in 2004 and later moved to KissFM in Takoradi, where he worked for six years. In 2012, he joined Happy FM to shape his sports broadcasting career for five years before moving to other platforms.



Chaskele has also worked with international Pay TV Platforms; Startimes and Multichoice in Ghana. As part of his work with StarTimes, he was trained in China for 6 months and returned to provide professional services to the platform.



Recently, he has served as a Twi sports commentator for SuperSport; a MultiChoice platform, and has covered the World Cup, Champions League Final, and Europa League, among other major football tournaments.



Speaking about his decision to join Happy 98.9FM, Chaskele said: "Happy 98.9FM has always been my home. The station played a crucial role in my formative years and development as a top-notch media talent. It's good to be back home to contribute to the continuous success of this great brand. I hope to become a valuable member of the sports team and bring you exciting shows and activations."



Timothy Kwakye Karikari; the Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance (parent company of Happy 98.9FM), said: "Adding Chaskele to the sports team will give listeners the best in sports. We encourage listeners to tune in to Happy 98.9FM every day for the best in current affairs, sports, entertainment, social shows, and activations developed with the audience in mind."