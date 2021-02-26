Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Happy FM

Happy 98.9FM rewards fans with replica jerseys ahead of Super Clash

Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Ghana’s number one sports station Happy 98.9FM has organized a quiz competition to reward fans as part of efforts to create excitement and build momentum ahead of the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The two Ghana Premier League giants face off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 28 February 2021.



The quiz competition which started on Monday 22 February 2021 saw the host of Happy Sports Ohene Bampoe-Brenya ask questions on the history of the teams.



Questions were asked during a phone-in session where callers were expected to answer a set of questions to win the replica jerseys from the two teams.



The competition was run for four days on the Happy Sports show with winners selected each day.



A presentation ceremony was held on Friday 26 February 2021 at the premises of Happy 98.9FM where the winners were presented with replica jerseys.



The presentation was done by Head of Happy Sports, Odiasempa Kwame Oware together with the host of Happy 98.9FM Sports show Ohene-Bampoe Brenya and received by the four winners, two each from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Programs Manager for Happy 98.9FM Mr Emmanuel Akrumah after the presentation of the awards said the program was to generate excitement as the two biggest teams in the country clashed on Sunday.



He indicated that the rationale behind the program was to ensure fans of the two clubs and the public were educated, informed and entertained.



Mr Akrumah urged the public and loyal listeners of the station to stay glued to the dial as more exciting programmes with award schemes will be introduced.