Hansa Rostock chief hopes to tie another loan deal for Hamburg's Aaron Opoku

Sporting Director of Hansa Rostock, Martin Pieckenhagen has said his outfit have not given up their hopes of re-signing Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku.



Opoku spent last season on loan at Hansa Rostock from Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.



The winger excelled in the Bundesliga 3 with the club, playing 33 times and scoring 5 times last season.



The 21-year-old returned to SV Hamburg following the expiration of his loan deal but he appears to marked for another loan.



On Wednesday, September, 10, SV Hamburg chief Michael Mutzel hinted that the Ghanaian could leave the club on another move after falling behind the pecking order.



"We haven't given up hope of working with Aaron Opoku," said Pieckenhagen.



Opoku is currently training with SV Hamburg U-21 side. He featured as the youth side drew 1-1 against Lümeburg in the season opener last weekend.

