Hans Nunoo Sarpei is the sixth Ghanaian to play for Finnish club HJK

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Finnish football club HJK continues to forge a strong connection with Ghanaian talent as Hans Nunoo Sarpei joins their ranks, becoming the sixth Ghanaian player to wear the blue and white jersey.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei is the sixth Ghanaian player to play for HJK in ten years. In addition to him, Malik Abubakari (2022), Evans Mensah (2016–2019), Richard Gadze (2016), Anthony Annan (2014 and 2016–2018), and Gideon Baah (2014–2015) have also worn the blue and white jersey of the Helsinki team.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei is not the first Sarpei in Töölö: His Ghanaian uncle, two-time World Cup player Hans Adu Sarpei, watched from the bench when HJK, led by Teemu Puk, upset Schalke in August 2011.



Sarpei played in his test matches in the Liigacup with the number 77, which has also been worn by Malik Abubakari and Evans Mensah in the past.



The 25-year-old midfielder signed a 2+1 year contract with HJK.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei will wear jersey number 14.