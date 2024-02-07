Hans Nunoo Sarpei embraces fresh start at HJK Helsinki

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Hans Nunoo Sarpei, the 25-year-old midfielder, is embracing a new beginning with Finnish giants HJK Helsinki after concluding his Bundesliga journey spanning six years across Germany's top three divisions.



Sarpei, who signed a two-year deal with the option for an additional year during the winter transfer window, brings a wealth of experience to HJK after a period of inactivity following the expiration of his contract with Ingolstadt last summer.



Addressing his transition, Sarpei expressed confidence in his abilities, emphasizing that quality remains unchanged despite any hiatus from competitive play.



"People may think I've been on the sidelines for a while, but quality is quality, and my skills haven't diminished. I've been maintaining my physical condition daily to be ready when the opportunity arises," Sarpei remarked on the club's official website.



Referring to his move as a "new chapter" rather than a career restart, Sarpei highlighted his eagerness to embark on this journey with HJK and their passionate supporters, emphasizing gratitude towards the club's management, coaching staff, and players for the opportunity to reignite his passion for the game.



As he looks ahead to his tenure with HJK, Sarpei is determined to make a significant impact and create memorable moments alongside his new teammates, aiming to contribute to the club's success on the pitch