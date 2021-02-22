Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hans Kwofie scores on debut in Legon Cities 1-1 draw with Bechem United

Legon Cities new player, Hans Kwofie

Bechem United dropped points for only the third time at home on Sunday as they were to a 1-1 draw by Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.



Bechem were chasing their sixth home victory but ended up with their third draw against a disciplined Legon Cities side at Bechem Park.



A win would have seen them climb up back into the top four but should be happy they did not lose their unbeaten home record.



Legon Cities have one man to thank for the good result on the road. Their newly signed striker Hans Kwofie, who scored the important equaliser in the second half.



Kwofie signed from AshantiGold this week scored his first start to cancel out Moro Salifu's first-half strike.



Salifu converted a penalty to establish a lead for the home side, but Kwofie grabbed the equaliser with a fine finish in the 62nd minute. It his sixth goal of the season.



Legon Cities remain a point above the relegation zone following the stalemate.