Source: myxyzonline.com

Hans De Beer cautions golfers as 2020 Gold Fields PGA Championship tees off

The 2020 PGA Championship has commenced

The 7th edition of the annual Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship teed off today Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Damang Golf Course, in the Western Region of Ghana.



Over 30 locally-based from across the country started the competition with a promising display in their respective categories and experiences gained over the years as professionals.



Organizing committee chairman of the championship Mr Hans Johannes De Beer in his opening speech hinted of the fact that all golfers must stay professional and adhere to the Covid-19 protocols on the course.



‘You are all professional Golfers and know how to play by the rules of the game. If there’s any misunderstanding or doubt you can seek for clarifications or play a second ball in order not to beat my the course.



‘As golfers, everyone must wear their mask and ensure their caddies too.



‘We have been in this pandemic for the past nine months now which i believe you know what to do as to what the W.H.O and the Local Health protocols so let’s stick to the strict covid rules here.



‘We have seen with the test and already some golfers are not here so please be professional and stay healthy to continue the tournament the next day.



The Goldfields PGA championship has Over the years seen international golfers participate but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s will only have local based golfers on the course.



In relation to that, Hans De Beer indicated that Gold Fields are bent on making the championship one of the best not only Ghana but in West Africa Region.



‘Unfortunately, the Covid has taken some of the pride away this year. You can see some of the main sponsors are not here because of COVID-19 bad impact.



‘That’s is how life is going but going forward we will get the tournament where we want it to.



‘We will extend this competition to become bigger and one of the best in West Africa.



The four-day Championship is expected to end on Saturday with the winner of the regular category taking home GHS40,000.00 whilst the winner of the senior will pocket GhS9,0000.00.

