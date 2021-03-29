Hannover striker Patrick Twumasi’s future is open

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi could leave Hannover 96 in the summer, according to reports in Germany.



Twumasi joined the German outfit on a three-year deal in September 2020 after leaving Deportivo Alaves.



But after eight months at the club, reports indicate the striker could be forced to leave at the end of the season because of his struggle to command regular game time.



Twumasi has not enjoyed a great time in Germany. He has played 583 minutes (19 appearances) out of a possible 2340 since he arrived at the club.



He has, however, contributed to four goals, scoring three and providing one assist.



Twumasi could look elsewhere if the situation does not improve.