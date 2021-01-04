Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hannover's Patrick Twumasi explains goal celebration after breaking goal drought

play videoPatrick Twumasi celebrates with his teammates after breaking goal drought

Ghana forward, Patrick Twumasi has explained his goal celebration in the game against SV Sandhausen in the Bundesliga II on Sunday afternoon.



The former Deportivo Alaves midfielder scored a brace to help Hannover 96 record a 4-0 win over SV Sandhausen at the HDI Arena.



It was his first brace for the Bundesliga II side since joining them in the summer.



Twumasi was full of emotions after breaking his goal drought since joining the club.



He was seen doing some pushup as his goal celebration.



"There are always ups and downs in life. But you must never give up," Twumasi told the club's official website.



"Sometimes you have to "push" to get back upstairs. You have to keep working hard - and then the right thing will happen at the right time,"



"I also read reviews of myself on the internet. But I tried to get motivation from that. I kept working - and that's why I celebrated this goal."



The former Astana winger has made 11 appearances for Hannover 96 in the ongoing season.



He has scored two goals and registered one assist.



Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.