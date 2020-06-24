Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Hannover 96 eye summer swoop for Christopher Antwi-Adjei

German side Hannover 96 has expressed interest to sign Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei and look set to make a move for the attacker at the end of the season.



The winger was instrumental for his club during the 2018/2019 German 2. Bundesliga campaign and steered the side to gain promotion to play in the Bundesliga this season.



Following an unimpressive campaign in the top-flight league this season, SC Paderborn is being shipped back to the lower division.



Information reaching footballghana.com is that Hannover 96 has decided to secure the services of Christopher Antwi-Adjei in order to bolster their squad for next season where they will be gunning for promotion to the Bundesliga.



The Black Stars asset has a contract with SC Paderborn until 2021 but will be allowed to leave the club if he chooses to because of a clause in his contract in the advent of the team’s relegation.



The clause says the 26-year-old can leave if any interested club is ready to pay 2.5 million Euros.



BILD is reporting that Hannover 96 is ready to make the deal happen this summer as they see Antwi as the right player to replace the outgoing Linton Maina.

