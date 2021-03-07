Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hannover 96 explains reason for dropping Kingsley Schindler for Greuther Furth game

The on-loan Koln player is having an okay season due to off field issues

Hannover 96 manager Kenan Kocak explains Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler was omitted from the squad against Greuther Furth for performance reasons.



The on-loan Koln player is having an okay season due to off field issues with the recent birth of his first child.



Schindler has made 22 appearances this season, with 16 of them of them as a started. But he is yet to score for the club.



”They are only performance reasons,” said Kenan Kocak after the 2-2 draw against Furth.



Despite missing the game, Kocak reveals the German-born Ghanaian has been a professional at training and shows no signs of disappointment.



"I haven't seen any resignation this week," he said.



“We talked to each other again, he accepts the situation. We have the same goal, that we get the maximum out of it. We will continue to work on that together," explains the gaffer.



“You just have to look at the time before Hanover. He doesn't come here with a big chest, plus the lack of match practice. Then he plays, but is not satisfied with himself, things are generally up and down.



” These are all factors that play a role. Whatever the case: He has to come out stronger. We are at his side with 100 percent support," emphasizes Kocak.



He however made a second half appearance in the draw against Erzgebirge on Saturday.