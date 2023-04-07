Handle Dede Ayew's captaincy transition with care - Dan Kwaku Yeboah warns

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has advised that the Black Stars captaincy transition from Andre Ayew to the next player should be handled with care to avoid a feud.



In his advice, Kwaku Yeboah cited poor Black Stars' captaincy transitions in the past that led to a fall-out between players and led to the creation of factions in the squad.



Speaking on Peace FM, he warned that the transitioning of the current Black Stars captaincy could lead to a big rift if it is not handled properly.



“Let’s be careful so that Dede’s captaincy transition doesn’t bring us problems,” he said.



While giving historical background to Black Stars captaincy issues he narrated: “Since 1992, every Black Stars transition brings problems. From Kwesi Appiah to Abedi Pele to CK Akonnor because Sammy Kuffour said he doesn’t like it.



“From him, we came to Stephen Appiah from there it came to John Mensah to Asamoah Gyan and it became a whole issue. From Asamoah Gyan to Dede was another controversy.”



Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew, 33, is at the twilight of his career and could end his international career soon.



His obvious successor is current deputy skipper, Thomas Partey who led the team to their 1-0 win over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Kumasi.



Dede Ayew who was exempted from the matchday squad for the Angola game surprisingly joined the team for warm-up and was an unused substitute.



He later pulled out from the squad ahead of the second leg due to an injury. The Ghana Football Association confirmed that Ayew hurt his knee after the Angola game following a slip down the tunnel.



Ayew, however, took part in the team's recovery session a day after the win before pulling out of the squad ahead of the trip to Angola for the second leg.







