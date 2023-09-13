Hamburger SV reacts to Stephan Ambrosius debut for Ghana against Liberia

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hamburger SV has reacted after Stephan Ambrosius made his debut for the Black Stars in an international friendly game against Liberia.



Ambrosius made a substitute appearance when the Black Stars defeated the Lone Stars 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.



The defender replaced Alexander Djiku in the second half of Ghana's friendly encounter against Liberia and showed some glimpses of good performance.



"So proud of these lads! Stephan Ambrosius has celebrated his debut for the Ghana Black Stars in their match against Liberia. Ransford Konigsdorffer made his second appearance!" wrote Hamburger.



Despite some scoring chances, both countries were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a pulsating goalless draw.



Improved performance saw Ghana secure victory over their opponent in the second half at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Nuamah shot Ghana into the lead in the 51st minute before Mohammed Kudus doubled the advantage in the 59th-minute mark.



Substitute Jordan Ayew added his side's third goal before Liberia pulled one back late in the game through Divine Rosevelt Teah.