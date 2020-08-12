Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Hamburg's Gideon Jung set to make injury return against VfB Lübeck in friendly

Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung

HSV Hamburg coach Daniel Thioune has hinted that Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung will be ready to play against third division side VfB Lübeck in a pre-season friendly.



The 25-year-old has been out of action for Hamburg since matchday 32 of the just-ended campaign due to injury.



Jung has been suffering from a muscle injury in his thigh and currently recovering.



He has been training alone from his teammates as he steps up his recovery process.



"He could be partially active, but not fully," explained Thioune. The next units will decide whether he will make his comeback. Waiting for young - it goes on initially", the coach said in an interview.



Gideon Jung made 24 appearances for Hamburg in the just ended 2019/20 Bundesliga II season for Hamburg.

