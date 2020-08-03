Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hamburg manager Daniel Thioune happy with the versatility of Gideon Jung

German born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung

Hamburg Manager, Daniel Moustapha Thioune, has said he is delighted to have a player like Gideon Jung who can play in different positions.



The German born Ghanaian defender has excelled as a defender, but the 25-year old is growing into a formidable number six.



Despite his struggles in recent years with injuries, manager Daniel Thioune is happy to have the versatile player by his side.



“Central defender or on the six - I'm open and happy that he can play both. He is not a specialist, but someone who can be used flexibly. As a second six or in a chain of three, he is one who can certainly act well. I don't commit myself to that," said Thioune.



Jung made 24 appearances as Hamburg finished fourth in the Bundesliga II last season.



The Hamburg SV defender has represented Germany at youth level, but he is still eligible to play for Ghana, the country of his parents.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.