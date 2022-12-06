Halted 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season resumes on December 19

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the date for the resumption of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



The league went on break the weekend the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament commenced in Qatar.



Following Ghana’s exit from the tournament, the Ghana FA has confirmed that the league will resume on Thursday, December 19.



Below is a statement from the Ghana FA announcing the resumption date:



The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season will resume on Monday, December 19 to Thursday 22, 2022 across League centres.



The betPawa Premier League went on break after eight round of matches that saw two-time champions Aduana FC lead the table with 16 points – one point richer than Accra Lions who are in second place with 15 points.



Defending Champions Asante Kotoko are in third place with 14 points – same as Accra Great Olympics who are in fourth while Accra Hearts of Oak occupies the 5th spot with 13 points.



Dreams FC, Tamale City FC and Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals occupy the 16th, 17th and 18th positions respectively.



