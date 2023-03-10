Hakk Yakubu not interested in avenging first round defeat to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars defender Hakk Yakubu says his side is not interested in avenging the first-round defeat to Hearts of Oak when they face off on Saturday.



The Bibiani-based club are set to take on the Phobians in matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.



Goldstars suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg against the Ghanaian giants at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the reverse fixture, the defender says they focused on picking three points but not thinking about revenge.



“If we think about revenge, it may cost us. It’s a league game and we have at the back of our minds of turning things around this second round”



“In the first round, some teams were able to pick points at the Duns Park which we didn’t like. The mentality now is to make our home fortress like last season. Hearts and Kotoko games are always dicey but there is nothing to lose against Hearts of Saturday” he told Wontumi FM in an interview.



Bibiani Goldstars suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bechem United last Sunday and will be looking forward to bouncing back to winning ways.



Hearts of oak put up a great display to defeat Kotoko in week 20 of the Ghana Premier League and are gearing up for the Goldstars encounter.



Hearts of Oak are 5th on the table with 31 points whiles Goldstars sits 7th with 30 points after 20 matches.