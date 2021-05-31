Hajia Kande: Sulley Muntari's mother laid to rest

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Hajia Kande has been laid to rest



She died on Sunday, May 30, 2021



She is the mother of Ghana midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari



The mortal remains of Hajia Kande, the late mother of Ghanaian footballer Sulley Muntari has been laid to rest at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region.



Hajia Kande who had been battling an undisclosed illness for sometime now died on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



She died at Konongo where she resides and was buried today, May 31, 2021 according to Islamic rites. The deceased was also mother to former Kotoko midfielder Sulley Muniru.



Meanwhile, Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has paid tribute to Hajia Kande and promised to continue praying for her.



“Till we meet again hajia you will forever remain in our heart. We will continue praying for you,” he posted on Facebook.



The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, PFAG, has also expressed condolence to Muntari and the bereaved family.



“The PFAG is saddened to hear of the passing of the mother of Sulley Muntari. We hold you close in our thoughts and hope you know you can lean on us for whatever you may need. Sincere condolences.”



Hajia Kande will be remembered for a comment she made in 2009 that the Black Stars will not succeed without his son, Muntari.



“No Sulley, no Black Stars; that is the plain truth, so those peddling those lies should stop,” Hajia Kande told Fox FM in Kumasi.



“Sulley has not done any wrong to warrant the rampant bashing being meted out to him by soccer fans in the country. So is this how Ghanaians are treating Sulley after his selfless services to the Black Stars over the years?” she quizzed.



