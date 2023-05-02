Hafiz Wontah Konkoni leads top scorer chart after match week 29

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League is a highly competitive and fiercely contested competition in the country.



The league has produced some of the finest talents in African football, and the current season has been no different.



After match week 29, one player who has caught the eye of fans and pundits alike is Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni. With his impressive goal-scoring form, he has surged ahead of his competitors to become the leading scorer in the Ghana Premier League.



Hafiz Konkoni scored in Bechem United's match week 29 game against FC Samartex. He scored in the 23rd minute and Godwin Abusah scored an own goal to give the Hunters the victory.



Bechem United is second on the Ghana Premier League table with 48 points.



Konkoni leads with 14 goals, and Berekum Chelsea's star striker Mizark Afriyie is second with 12 points level with Tamale City forward Sampson Eduku.



Issah Kuka (RTU), Abednego Tetteh (Gold Stars) and Steven Mukwala (Kotoko) are on 11 goals.