Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Hafiz Konkoni determined to play for Hearts of Oak in the future

Bechem United Football Club attacker, Hafiz Konkoni has stressed that he is still determined to play for Hearts of Oak in the future.



The forward is one of the top players playing in the Ghana Premier League this season and has been impressive for his side before the campaign was suspended as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.



Speaking in a recent interview, the highly-rated attacker has noted that even though there are a number of top clubs in the country, he will prefer to play for the Hearts of Oak.



“They are all big clubs and I score anytime I play against Hearts of Oak.



“As a player, it is always your motive to play well and impress when coming up against the big guys to earn a deal to play for them”, Hafiz Konkoni told GhSportsnews.com.



He added, “Heart of Oak is a great side and I would love to play for them someday, Insha Allah.”



With the football season likely to make a return after June 30, Hafiz Konkoni has promised fans of Bechem United of his commitment to continue wowing them.



“Yes, everyone should watch out for the same and an improved version of Hafiz Konkoni as we await football resumption in Ghana”, he added.

