Hafiz Konkoni dedicates his goal against Hearts of Oak to all muslims celebrating Eid Mubarak

Sports News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni made a heartfelt dedication after scoring a crucial goal against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The striker, a devout Muslim, dedicated his goal to all fellow Muslims worldwide who are celebrating Eid Mubarak today.



Hafiz Konkoni scored from the penalty spot on Saturday afternoon to help his team take all three points. He is currently leading the Ghana Premier League goal king race with 13 goals.



"First of all I will like to give thanks to the almighty Allah for making us play this game successfully. Actually, it was a tough game because our last game we could not win and Hearts of Oak won their last game and their confidence was high," he told StarTimes



"Coming into this game we know it will be a very difficult game but we were able to win this game,"



"It could have been more than one goal I had a clear chance to score but it was rather unfortunate that I could not score all the same next time it will come. I will like to use this opportunity to wish all Muslims around the globe most especially my people from the Upper West,"