Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hadiya Hossana goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe sees red in Ethiopian Premier League

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Muntari Tagoe

Goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe was sent off in Hadiya Hossana's 3-1 win at Sidama Coffee on Christmas Day in the Ethiopian Premier League.



Tagoe received a straight red card for blatantly hitting a Sidama Coffee player at the end of the match.



His dismissal piled pressure on Hadiya Hossana who had scored all their goals and were cruising to victory.



Ugandan striker Isaac Isinde headed home five minutes from kick-off to give Hadiya Hossana the opener.



Ghanaian striker Bismarck Appiah doubled the lead in the 47th minute with a composed finish.



In the 55th minute, Salif Fofana slotted home from close range to register the third goal for the visitors.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.