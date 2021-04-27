Habiba Atta chairs Black Queens Management Committee

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021
Source: Kasapa FM
Executive Council Member Madam Habiba Atta Forson has been given the green light to continue her role as Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee.
Habiba Atta, a pioneer of Women’s football in Ghana, is the founder and owner of Women’s Premier League side Fabulous Ladies.
She is a former national athlete and player. Mr. Kingsley Osei Bosu, an Executive Council member has been appointed as Vice-Chairman.
Black Queens Management Committee:
1. Habiba Attah – Chairperson
2. Kingsley Osei Bonsu – Vice Chairman
3. 4. Naa Odofoley Nortey – Member
4. Nana Fosu Gyeabour – Member
5. Ama Brobey Williams – Member