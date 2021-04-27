Habiba Atta chairs Black Queens Management Committee

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Executive Council Member Madam Habiba Atta Forson has been given the green light to continue her role as Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee.



Habiba Atta, a pioneer of Women’s football in Ghana, is the founder and owner of Women’s Premier League side Fabulous Ladies.



She is a former national athlete and player. Mr. Kingsley Osei Bosu, an Executive Council member has been appointed as Vice-Chairman.



Black Queens Management Committee:



1. Habiba Attah – Chairperson

2. Kingsley Osei Bonsu – Vice Chairman

3. 4. Naa Odofoley Nortey – Member

4. Nana Fosu Gyeabour – Member

5. Ama Brobey Williams – Member