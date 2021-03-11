Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Habib Mohammed renders apology to Asante Kotoko fraternity after his ‘primitive’ conduct against King Faisal

Habib Mohammed, Kotoko Player

Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed has issued an unqualified apology to coach Johnson Smith and the entire team for his uncultured behaviour during the side’s 1-0 victory against King Faisal FC in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.



Mohammed was substituted on the 42nd minute in the week 15 outstanding match against King Faisal on Wednesday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



The centre-back was incensed for the early substitution by coach Smith.



The former AshantiGold SC guardsman confronted the trainer, demanding to be given an explanation for the early shower.



Mohammed was reported to have hurled abusive words on the former Karela United FC gaffer.



The player has taken to social media in a series of tweets to explain his actions and rendered an apology to the Asante Kotoko faithful for the unfortunate incident.



“Hello Good Evening Family Of @AsanteKotoko_SC Please forgive me and let's make our life beautiful again I feel bad for making you people sad and disappointed I feel guilty For making you feel this way what I can say is that maybe some people find the image differently”



“I can never ever attack my teacher a person am learning from and he’s a father to me as well.. I got sub..42 minutes in the 1st half.. and we be.. In de same family i think i have the will power to approach him.. if something was wrong somewhere.



“By the way am really sorry to the family of Kotoko and everyone about what happened .. I totally understand that I went wrong .. am really sorry once again family we all want the best of Kotoko.