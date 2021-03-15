Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Habib Mohammed is ready to stay and fight for Kotoko - Management

Defender, Habib Mohammed

Habib Mohammed’s representatives, Club Consult Africa have disclosed the player’s readiness to continue his trade with Asante Kotoko despite recent happenings.



Earlier reports in the local media suggested that the towering guardsman has handed in a transfer request after his burst up with Coach Johnson Smith in their game against King Faisal.



But they have denied such reports and insists the player is ready to stay and fight for the club.



“We have taken notice of publications regarding the above-mentioned issue,” Club Consult posted.



“We wish to state emphatically that @HabibMo17 Habib has not written any such request. The player has a contract with @AsanteKotoko_SC and is ready to stay and fight for the club.”



