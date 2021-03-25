HIGHLIGHTS: South Africa 1-1 Ghana Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana secured a vital point away against South Africa in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier to seal qualification to the next edition of the African Cup of Nations.



Mohammed Kudus goal in the opening minutes in the second half was cancelled by South Africa’s Percy Tau as the game ended 1-1 at the FNB Stadium.



The Black Stars and Bafana Bafana were both levelled on points going into the game, for Ghana they needed to avoid defeat in the game to seal qualification while South Africa needed a win against Ghana to enhance their qualification chances in the last game of the qualifiers against Sudan.



With a superior head to head advantage, Ghana could still finish second even if they lose their last game to Sao Tome on Sunday with the winner of the Sudan and South Africa game on Sunday topping the Group C.



Watch highlights of the game below



