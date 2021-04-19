HIGHLIGHTS: Hearts of Oak go third on league table after win over Inter Allies

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak extended their dominance over Inter Allies with a 1-0 win in Sunday's late kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Defender Paul Abagna's 26th-minute own goal condemned the 'Eleven Is To Wise' to another crushing defeat.



Striker Richard Arthur took an audacious attempt to find the back of the net in the 22nd minute when he smashed a thunderbolt from distance but his effort went wide.



Accra Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Barnieh Afriyie’s close-range effort turned home Fatawu Mohammed's low cross that came off captain Abagna into the net for the opener.



Nuru Sulley and Afriyie Barnieh came close again to increase the tally for the Phobians but this time, Inter Allies appeared resolute at the back.



Allies were unrelenting and continued to push for the equalizer but it came to nothing as the game progressed.



The defeat - 12th of the campaign for Inter Allies pushes them further down the table with 16 points from 20 League matches. Hearts of Oak who lost by a similar margin to AshantiGold on matchday 19 have climbed to third place with 33 points, two points adrift rivals Asante Kotoko who lead the table with 35 points.



Watch the highlights of the game below:



