HIGHLIGHTS: Ghana 1-1 Niger – WAFU B U20 Boys Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U20 national team on Friday night drew 1-1 with the Niger U20 side in the first Group A encounter of the 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations tournament.



The tournament which is being staged in Abidjan, Ivory Coast kicked off on Friday, July 7,



In the second game played on the opening day, Ghana locked horns with Niger in a crucial Group A encounter.



Following a very good start to the game, the Ghana U20 team nicknamed the Black Satellites managed to score to take the lead before halftime.



Although the team will continue to play well in the second half, Niger did not give up and scored late to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



Watch highlights of the draw below:



