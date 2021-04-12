HIGHLIGHTS: Asante Kotoko beat Berekum Chelsea to go top of table

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko came away with a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors opened the scoring via Francis Andy Kumi in the 26th minute who found the net with a fine strike.



The hosts pushed on in the second half and despite the efforts of their opponents, managed to kill the game off in added time thanks to a goal from Godfred Asiamah.



Asante Kotoko has moved up to first on the league log with 34 points and Berekum Chelsea is 12th with 24 points after 19 games played so far.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:







