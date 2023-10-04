HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II ends with a top-drawer in Accra

Bodybuilding of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: armwrestlingghana.com

Patrons of this year’s HD+ Kids Armwrestling grand finale were wowed with high level performances and entertainment from young pullers as they ended the second edition of the thrilling armwrestling event, the biggest youth event in the world.



About 90 pullers from five regions converged at the Bediako Hall of the GNAT building last Saturday to battle for supremacy in a top-drawer performances in various bodyweight categories for both boys and girls.



The Bono Region, Greater Accra Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, and Western Region were represented by students from Junior and Senior High Schools who were full of energy from the blast of officials to the end.



The charged auditorium saw brilliant and impressive battles from the young pullers which gave the technical team a challenging time in scouting for the best from the lot.



Rachael Lankai from Sacred Heart School emerged as the winner in the girls lightweight division followed by Mabel Yeboah from Ebenezer Senior High School while Adelaide Amoah from Bedo Addo School finished third.



For the boys, Charles Cobbina from Holy Trinity School came tops after pinning Sylvester Otoo from Methodist Senior High. Leornard Tetteh from Lovia Junior finished third.



African Champion and student from Osu Salem, Blessed Abeka Nunoo was crowned the winner in the girls middleweight category followed by Naa Korkor Ackah from 32 Community while Evelyn Stevens from Nanka Bruce School finished third.



Joseph Tabel from Methodist Anglican School emerged winner in the boy’s middleweight group followed by Steven Benin from Holy Trinity School with Desmond Mensah from Bishop JHS.



The female heavyweight division had Mariam Yussif from St Louis winning followed by Naa Ayorkor Quaye from Aburi Girls while Mary-Ann Abagale also from St Louis came third.



Oliver Adams from KNUST Senior high was winner in the boy’s heavyweight division.



CEO of SES Ghana, Adelaide Abbiw-William indicated that her company is thrilled with the quality of athlete performance and the high-level interest demonstrated by the teens during the regional tour and that HD+ is happy to have helped unearthed and develop future champions.



The Makerting Manager of HD+ , Kisiwa Ashiagbe on her part revealed how thrilling the whole exercise has been thus priding in the success of the adoption of a sports discipline.



Athletes from the HD+ Armwrestling Season I and II joins the national Armwrestling academy.



The event was powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation with sponsorship from SES HD Plus Ghana Limited and supported by Twullium Industries, Kofikrom Pharmacy, TT Brothers, 442Media Production and BlynkxliveGH.



The final event shown on GTV Sports+ had Joy Prime, GhOne TV, GNTV Junior, Woezor TV and Asempa FM, ETV and Happy FM as partners showing weekly episodes.