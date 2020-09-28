Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Gyimah facing sack in South Africa despite apology over unprofessional conduct

Edwin Gyimah

Versatile Edwin Gyimah has written to his South African club Black Leopards apologizing for his unruly behaviour early this month when he walked out of the team.



The club's brand manager, Mr Tshifhiwa Thidiela has confirmed management has received his letter.



The Ghana international disappeared from the bio-bubble and missed their promotional play-offs.



Gyimah asked to be replaced in their final league game against Mamelodi Sundowns.



After his replacement, he left the stadium before the end of the match, went to his hotel room and collected all his belongings and left the place.



Black Leopards will decide on the fate of the defender-cum-midfielder after a management meeting.



Gyimah's case has some complications since he did not only violate the club’s code of conduct but he had also brought the league into disrepute.



He stressed the fact that nobody could leave the bio-bubble before the end of the league programme in terms of the government regulations.



Gyimah's contract with Black Leopards runs for the next four years.

