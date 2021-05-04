Gyan would’ve been a failure if he had joined our team - Kotoko fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A die-hard supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nko Joseph has averred that it was a brilliant decision for Kotoko not to have purchased Asamoah Gyan.



To him, the player would have been a liability and a failure for the Kumasi based porcupine warriors.



Speaking in an interview with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, he said the player is struggling and performing poorly at Legon Cities and trying to vent his anger on Kotoko fans.



He was reacting to claims by Asamoah Gyan that some supporters of the team have booed at him during a match between Kotoko and Legon Cities.



He said the player is only frustrated and underperforming and so, wants to blame someone for his failure.



Nko Joseph advised him to respect himself and stop being emotional.



He said the player has done a lot for Ghana but sometimes his utterances get him enemies.



He noted supporters respect him but he should drag them into the mud by peddling lies against them.



”We have no regrets for not buying Asamoah Gyan. If we had signed him with this poor performance, the team would have been slammed by its supporters,” he added.



