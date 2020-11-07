Sports News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Gyan would struggle in Legon - Kotoko legend

Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan’s switch to Legon City has been hailed as a major coup for the club and the domestic league but one legend of Ghana football is convinced he has made the wrong choice.

Gyan, the record Ghana goal scorer at international level would line up for Legon City when the league results mid November but while this has been hailed as on off field coup for the club, Malik Jabir, a former Kotoko and Black Stars great is unconvinced by the sporting merits of the move.

And the man who won trophies at club and international level suggest Gyan would have had more impact at Kotoko.

“He will struggle because who knows Legon Cities in Africa? Who knows Legon Cities even in our hierarchy?” he reportedly said. “They are now struggling to come up because it is a new team. It’s not their fault; they are a new side struggling to make it. So, it means he [Gyan] will struggle over there more than if he had come to Kotoko”.

Like most people, however, Jabir appreciates that Gyan’s decision to play in the local league adds substantially to the value of the competition.

“First of all, it will now go to tell all those who went outside and never came back and to remind them that when you go and you’re nearing completion come and end it home without any shame,” he said.

“Secondly, it will again help whichever team Asamoah Gyan joins to rake in more money at the stadium because many people will want to see him play. If you look back at our days, because of a single player a lot of people used to come to the stadium.”



