Gyan booing could influence returning Black Stars - Bekoe

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: goal.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe believes Asamoah Gyan's hostility received from fans of the club will ward off other successful Ghana players abroad from making a return to the domestic league.



Currently on the books of Legon Cities, former Sunderland and Udinese forward Gyan was subjected to boos during a Premier League fixture last Friday.



This did not go down well with the 35-year-old who held no punches in launching an attack of his own aimed at the Kotoko fans.



“The fans should stop this and set a precedence whereby players who want to return to the league will be happy to do so," Bekoe, who won the GPL goalking title during his days with Kotoko, told Happy FM.



“Asamoah Gyan has seen it all in football and he has come home to share his experience with the young players over here. We blacks don’t support our own.



“What happened to Asamoah Gyan, I experienced a similar situation when I joined Sekondi Hasaacas.



"There were some comments from the fans which were not palatable but I proved them wrong after that and was even the top scorer for the club which earned me a move to Egypt."



Friday's incident occurred when Gyan was joining the game as a 75th minute substitute.



Kotoko were 1-0 up at the time and it was initially thought that the boos were a move to unsettle the striker.



It has, however, emerged that the hostility was in response to the forward's last-minute decision to swerve Kotoko and instead sign for Legon on his return to the GPL on transfer deadline day last October.



"I choose the team I want to play for, even if I want to play for Kotoko. I chose Legon Cities because I felt like the deal was better for me," Gyan said in a video as he hit back at the Kotoko fans.



"You cannot force me to play [for] any team I [don't] want. So what you guys did yesterday was unnecessary. And then when you fly outside, you mention my name.



"You people fly or travel outside, then you boast with my name. I am not the only one but I can also say I am one of the people you boast of when you go outside, and you cannot tell me it's not true. So you cannot be hypocrites.



"I said it at the press conference [after the game] and I will also say it now. You should be thankful you have me in the league. This goes to the Kotoko fans based in Accra."



In making a comeback to GPL, Gyan, who is yet to score on his return, followed in the footsteps of the likes of former Ghana stars Laryea Kingston, Richard Kingson and Nii Odartey Lamptey.