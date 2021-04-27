You are here: HomeSports2021 04 27Article 1244347

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Gyan backs Akufo-Addo’s $25m budget for 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup campaigns

Former Black Stars management committee chairman, Yaw Boateng Gyan believes that the step taken by Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to end its trophy drought is in the right direction.

The President on Monday approved a $25m for the Black Stars participation in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns after holding a successful meeting with CEO’s of Corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House.

He promised to provide $10m of the $25M while entreating the corporate institutions to aid in fulfilling the quantum.

The gesture by the Nana Addo’s led administration has received a lot of backlash from a session of Ghanaians.

But the President of Division One outfit Tano Bofoakwa says the step taken is in the right direction as he strongly believes money plays a vital role in football.

“It is a very good approach by the president. The steps he has taken is a step in the right direction” he told Gye Nyame FM.

“The targets set too are achievable. The President is a football fan and with the help of the cooperate bodies in raising the $25m, I believe we can achieve it.”

“I have always maintained that I will never involve politics in football matters because I was a football administrator before politics, I will always be candid when it comes to sports. Football is the only thing that unites us.”

“For the first time, I will applaud the president for the steps taken because it will project Ghana if our targets are reached.”

“Whoever thinks money does not play a role in winning trophies does not know his left from the right.”

