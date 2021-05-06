'Gyan and Appiah were my role models' – Gyasi

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Gyasi, has stated that he picked inspiration from two former captains of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah.



The Spezia man made his debut for the senior national team against South Africa in the recent AFCON qualifiers.



According to Gyasi, he idolized both Gyan and Appiah, who in their days served the national team with exceptional performances.



“My childhood dream has always been wearing the Ghana National team shirt,” he told BBC Sport Africa.



“I wanted to become a football player and play for Ghana: I never had a doubt about it.



“In the past, I had two idols in our national team: Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan. They were great, I used to love them and watch all of their games.”