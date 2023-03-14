Guinean football fans go crazy as Ronaldinho shows off incredible skills

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Brazilian football icon, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira popularly known as Ronaldinho Gaùcho mesmerized football fans in Guinea with his skills during a charity football match last weekend on March 11, 2023.



Ronaldinho arrived on Guinean soil for the first time to a mammoth crowd at the airport.



Ronaldinho took the opportunity to visit some tourists and high-profile dignitaries in the country and also promoted the culture of the Guineans by wearing the Fula traditional attire called Leppi.



The former FC Barcelona player participated in the charity game to raise funds for a Grassroots African Youth Cup tournament.



The highly patronized match featured Guinean diminutive musician Grand P, and former Guinea player, Pascal Feindouno, among other celebrities.



The former World-best player is expected to visit Sierra Leone next as part of his tour in Africa.



