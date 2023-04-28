Greuther Fürth hopes Ragnar Ache will make his loan deal permanent

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ragnar Ache, a loanee from Frankfurt, caught the attention of other teams at SpVgg Greuther Furth due to his impressive play in the second half of the Bundesliga.



Numerous teams are interested in him despite the fact that he is now sidelined due to a knee ailment.



"We're not the only club that's suddenly interested," said Fürth sports director Rachid Azzouzi to Bild.



Ache's loan at Furth ends at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether he can continue with the club in the long term. The scenario is difficult since Eintracht Frankfurt would only be willing to sell the player if at all.



Furth would have financial difficulties as a result, as Ache is a sought-after player on the transfer market. His contract in Frankfurt expires in 2025.



Fürth has worked hard this season to stay in the league and is currently on the verge of staying in the 2nd Bundesliga.