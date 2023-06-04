Grejohn Kyei scores in Clermont Foot's victory against PSG

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei scored in Clermont Foot's final game of the season against PSG at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Saturday evening.



Grejohn Kyei started the game leading Clermont Foot's attack. He missed a penalty in the 37th minute and was substituted in the 84th minute.



In the 5th minute, Clermont took the lead as Kyei arrived late in the box to turn home following a brilliant move by the visitors. The goal was canceled by VAR for a handball.



The hosts made their pressure count in the 16th minute Sergio Ramos headed them in front. A short corner routine culminates in Vitinha sending in a cross that is firmly planted into the far corner by the veteran defender.



Alidu Seidu fouled Hakimi in the box and Kylian Mbappe made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.



A loose Marco Verratti pass was pounced on by Johan Gastien, who slide to beat Donnarumma to the ball and direct it into the net to make it 2-1.



Mehdi Zeffane made it 2-2 in the 45+1 minute after goalkeeper Donnarumma spilled the ball.



Grejohn Kyei scored the winning goal for Clermont Foot in the 63rd minute. The 27-year-old played 37 games, scored ten goals, and assisted three in the league this season.



Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu played full throttle for Clermont Foot.