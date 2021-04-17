Greek side PAOK pushing to keep Ghana and Chelsea left back Baba Rahman

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Greek side PAOK are pushing all the right buttons to convince Chelsea to extend Baba Rahman’s loan deal beyond this summer as the Ghanaian continues to impress.



Rahman arrived in Thessaloniki with lots of experience having played in the German League, the Premier League and the Spanish La Liga despite being haunted by injuries.



He is also the first choice left-back of the Ghana national team and has over 30 caps for the Black Stars, featuring in their last two international games against South Africa and Sao Tome, scoring his debut goal for his country against the latter.



The 26-year-old has taken to Greece like a house on fire, scoring on his debut and has been ever present in the team, chalking an average of 7.0 ratings in the 7 league games he featured in.



PAOK head coach Pablo Gabriel has been supportive of the Ghanaian and hasn’t hidden his desire to have him beyond this season.



He said: “He is a player who has integrated very well with the guys and giving us something different.” Garcia said after the game against Asteras.



“It’s not really down to us but the player knows that we like him and we would like to keep but these are things that is not controlled by just one party”



PAOK are 3rd on the league table but have seen their quest to topple second placed Aris dealt a huge blow in their last two games, falling to AEK Athens and only managing a draw against Asteras Tripolis.