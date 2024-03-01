Greedy, egocentric Black Stars players cause of Inaki William’s struggles – Nana Yaw Kesseh

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Inaki Williams’ amazing goal for Athletic Bilbao in their Copa Del Rey victory over Atletico Madrid on Thursday, February 29, 2024, has re-birthed the conversation about his inability to perform at similar levels for the Black Stars of Ghana.



In a Copa Del Rey semi-final game at the Estadio San Mamés, Inaki Williams latched onto a beautiful cross from his younger brother, Nico, with an incredible half-volley to open the scoring for Bilbao.



The goal has reignited conversations about his form for Ghana, with the overwhelming view being that the Black Stars players have failed to play to the strength of Inaki Williams.



Among the persons with such viewpoints about Inaki’s struggles with the Black Stars is ace radio presenter, Nana Yaw Kesseh of Peace FM.



Nana Yaw Kesseh, who is one of the convenors of the Save Ghana Football protest, stated that Inaki cannot replicate his club form at the international level because unlike his club, where his off-the-ball runs are met with precise passes, the Black Stars players deprive him of such services.



He stated that until the wingers and midfielders decide to release the ball quickly for Inaki, he is always going to struggle.



“How can he make an impact with the Black Stars when he has been surrounded by players who are greedy and buried in their inflated egos? A striker takes off, and no one gives him a pass. Strikers don’t feed on scraps, they feed on services. He should stay at his club and enjoy his game. The technique he used to strike the ball tells of the quality he has,” he said.



This position of Nana Yaw Kesseh is a re-echo of a statement made by legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan, on November 17, 2023.



In a social media reaction to Inaki Williams’ debut goal for Ghana against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asamoah Gyan stated that Inaki would be hitting double goal figures for Ghana if he was receiving services from the midfield and from the wings.



Gyan said, “Just feed him with 60% of the balls in attack and he will be ready mentally to deliver. PERIOD."



