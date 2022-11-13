Greater Accra RFA presents footballs to 91 Division Two League Clubs

Sports News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Mr. Samuel Aboabire has presented footballs from the GFA to 91 Division Two Clubs in the Greater Accra Region, ahead of the 2022/ 23 season.



He said the ball will reduce their equipment costs.



The 91 second-division clubs taking part in the league have been divided into 6 Zones, comprising 15 teams in each.



Addressing delegates, observers, and media at the 2022/23 Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Thursday, Mr. Aboabire revealed that the new season will kick off on a mid-week date, December 14, and will follow the same format where the winners from each zone will play in the middle-league play-off to determine the representative for the Division One League (DOL) slot.



He said three clubs will be relegated at the end of the season and asked clubs to practice modern trends of football, including information technology in the registration of players.



According to Mr. Aboabrie, affiliation fees will be pegged at Ghc1,000 for division 2 clubs, Ghc500 for third division sides, Ghc500 for female clubs, and Ghc350 for colts / juvenile teams.



He said officiating fees will be increased to Ghc250 for the second division, Ghc100 for the third division, and Ghc50 for the women's teams due to the economic situation in the country.



He expressed that players and club administrators who fail to comply with rules will face the Disciplinary Committee and if found guilty will be punished.



He also advised the clubs to register and give opportunities to young players.