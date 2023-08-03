Greater Accra Basketball Association sign deal with iUNGO World to livestream matches

Basketball of Thursday, 3 August 2023

The Greater Accra Basketball Association (GABBA) has signed a partnership with the sports social media platform iUNGO World to live stream basketball matches to a wide audience.



With iUNGO lovers of basketball can watch all live matches in the Accra Basketball League (ABL) in real-time live.



The founder and CEO of iUNGO World, Jerry Johnson noted that the partnership has the potential to create a positive impact on the lives of basketball players and stakeholders.



He also added that the partnership will serve as an evolution of sporting activities in Ghana.



"This presents a win-win opportunity to make available ABL live games streamed live across the world on iUNGO platforms. We believe this is going to be the start of a new evolution of sports here in Ghana and spread to the world," he stated.



Chairman of the GABBA, Ayitey Bulley was elated that iUNGO will provide high-quality audiovisual coverage and also enable them to get more sponsors.



He said, "It means that we can start quality matches and also have a media team to cover our events plus we are going to get international exposure. We believe that it will open us to a wider sports viewership. This means that we can get more sponsorship."



For Vice President of GABBA, Alex Kukula, the partnership represents a golden opportunity for local basketball stars to shine on the global stage as player profiles featured on the iUNGO platform will catapult talented players towards greater recognition and success on an international level.



"Iungo" - Latin for "together" - signifies the core principle behind iUNGO World, a unique sports social media platform founded in 2020. Combining the power of social media with the world of sports, iUNGO World offers an unparalleled platform for anyone in the sports community to be seen and heard. From sharing posts to live streaming events, the platform facilitates global connections and opens doors to exclusive job opportunities. With a focus on promoting teams and products, iUNGO WORLD brings limitless global talent and opportunities closer together.



With this partnership, GABBA aims to elevate the visibility of Accra Basketball League games, expand the reach of the sport, and showcase the immense talent present in the local basketball community. Basketball enthusiasts worldwide can now look forward to experiencing the electrifying matches and captivating moments that the Accra Basketball League has to offer, all thanks to the innovative iUNGO World platform.



GABBA seeks to promote the Accra Basketball League by expanding the sport's reach and celebrating the wealth of talent present in Ghana's basketball community.



The iUNGO World platform app is available on iOS, Android, and desktop devices.