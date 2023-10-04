‘Great team performance’ – Ghana’s Maxwell Woledzi on Fredrikstad’s win over Raufoss

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana centre back Maxwell Woledzi has reacted to his side Fredrikstad’s big win over Raufoss in the Norwegian First Division on Sunday, October 1.



The 22-year-old Right to Dream Academy graduate played the full 90 minutes as they won 3-0 in the Norwegian second tier round 25 game.



The win means Fredrikstad lead the Norwegian First Division by 54 points, seven points ahead of second place KFUM.



Taking to social media after the game, Woledzi described the performance as great and took delight in the club keeping a clean sheet.



He alos thanked the over four thousand fans present for the game at the Nye Fredrikstad Stadion.



“HAKUNA MATATA. Alhamdulilah - Great team performance ????❤️????????+3pts????- clean sheet. FANS - Thank you,” Maxwell Woledzi wrote on Instagram.



Fredrikstad took the lead after 47 minutes through Stain Stary Molde who was assisted by Oscar Aga.



Sondre Sorlokk doubled their lead in the 51st minute before Joannes added the third from a penalty in the 72nd minute to wrap up the scoring.