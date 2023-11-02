Great goal - West Ham fans react to stunning Mohammed Kudus goal against Arsenal

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has won the hearts of many young West Ham fans with his exceptional performance in the EFL Cup, which saw him score his side's third goal in a 3-1 win over Arsenal.



Kudus' moment of brilliance came when he netted West Ham's second goal in the match. With breath-taking finesse, he displayed a jaw-dropping touch that can only be described as magical. The confident Hammer unleashed a lethal strike into the far-right corner of the net.



Not only did Kudus contribute offensively with that unforgettable goal, but he also tracked back to support his team defensively and propelled the attack with his exceptional ball-handling skills.



Speaking after the game to West Ham Fan TV, some young fans of the club could not hide their joy as they waxed lyrical over the Ghanaian's incredible effort in scoring the goal.



"It was a great finish, a good control and a great finish," one of the young fans said.



Another young fan who watched the game at the London Stadium, described Kudus as the master in the game for West Ham.



"He was all over the pitch for the Hammers in the game, tracking back defensively and pushing the team forward with the ball. When was the last time we beat Arsenal?" he said.



The win over Arsenal saw West Ham progress to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.



