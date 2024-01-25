You are here: HomeSports2024 01 25Article 1913042

Great footballer, wrong environment - Delay leads social media reactions to Inaki's goal against Barcelona

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Deloris Frimpong along with some Ghanaians on social media, especially X (Formerly Twitter), have blamed Black Stars players for Inaki Williams' poor outing at the 2023 AFCON after the player scored on his return to Athletic Club.

Inaki came from the bench to score in extra time and inspired the Basque club to a 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on January 24, 2023.

The game was just about 48 hours after Ghana's last match at the AFCON, which they drew 2-2 and failed to progress to the last 16.

Following his goal against Barcelona after, some Ghanaians argue that Inaki fails to perform in national colors because he does not get supplies from midfield.

A section singled out Jordan Ayew and Kudus Mohammed for often turning a blind eye to Inaki's good runs in behind defense.

For Delay, she believes that Inaki is a good player but Black Stars is not a favourable environment for him.

Inaki Williams switched nationality to play for Ghana in June 2022 and have scored one goal in 17 matches.

