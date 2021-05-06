Great Olympics wont be pressured by title GPL chance - Gladson Awako

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako says they are not under pressure to win the Ghana Premier League despite having a real shot at the title.



The Dade Boys are two points behind leaders Medeama SC with twelve games remaining but Awako insists Olympics will be taking it game by game.



“I hear them say it a lot. Our fans yes they love it. They want to win it, we want to win it too, but at the moment I don’t think we are going to put pressure on us by saying ‘we want to do this we want to do that because the points in between is very small, it’s not that big,” he told Joy Sports.



“You see how the league is going, you win today, you are at the top, you lose, you are coming down. So you can’t come out now and say that we want to win the league, so we will take it game after game," he added.



“When we get there and see we have the chance to, we will do that."



Olympics travel to WAFA on Friday for matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.